MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are investigating an early morning armed robbery and kidnapping.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Red Roof Inn off Johnny Dodds Blvd. around midnight Tuesday about an abduction.

At the scene, law enforcement determined that the victim planned to meet with one of the suspects, identified as Loren Marie Ellis, whom they had met on a dating website.

Police said that at one point, another suspect, Maximilian Krause, came out of the bathroom and pointed a gun at the victim, then proceeded to tie her hands and feet with a phone cord, hair dryer cord, and a belt, according to an incident report.

According to the report, Krause allegedly attempted to use the victim’s credit and debit cards to make transactions for an Airbnb, Cash App, and to take money out of an ATM.

The card company flagged the transactions as fraud and locked the cards.

Ellis and Krause eventually left the area, and the victim was able to get away and had someone from the motel’s front desk call 9-1-1.

Law enforcement scoured the surrounding area for much of the morning Tuesday.

Ellis was taken into custody without further incident and faces a slew of charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.

Krause was not located and is still wanted. His charges include armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime.

If you see him or have any information about this time, you are asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department.