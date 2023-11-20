NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are still searching for a suspect accused in a Saturday afternoon smash and grab at Northwoods Mall.

The incident, which was initially reported as a shooting, happened at Zales around 3:00 p.m., according to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD).

Employees at the jewelry store told officers that a male came into the store, smashed a jewelry case, and took an undisclosed amount of merchandise before running out of the business, leaving a crowbar behind.

The suspect was described as wearing a jumpsuit with Rugrats cartoon characters on it. Their vehicle, which had been reported stolen from a business on Cross County Road, was located on the Belk side of the mall.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.