Police searching for two people involved in credit card theft in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two people involved in the theft of a credit/debit card.

On Wednesday, November 13, at the Panera Bread located on International Boulevard, a credit/debit card was removed from a victim’s purse without her knowledge.

The cards would be later used for purchases at the Best Buy and Walgreens in West Ashley.

There are no active warrants for this incident but officers say they need to speak to both individuals on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective MacDonald at 843-740-2883 or kmacdonald@northcharleston.org.

You can also text a tip at 843-607-2076.