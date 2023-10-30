NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking the public for information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week.

According to NCPD, the pictured vehicle was traveling on Remount Road when it struck a pedestrian near Corner Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Provided

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died Saturday morning.

The vehicle fled the scene and authorities are working to identify the driver.

It is described as a 2002-2008 Ford F-150, either quad-cab or extended-cab, with aftermarket HID headlights. It is possibly dark blue or black in color with a toolbox or large cooler in the truck bed, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NCPD Tip Line at (843) 607-2076.