Police searching for woman in downtown graffiti case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are searching for a woman involved in an act of vandalism.

Ruby Patricia Gonzales, 22, is one of three people wanted for illegal graffiti at an address along King Street across from Marion Square.

One of the other suspects, 20-year-old Thomas Waln, was arrested last week for his role in the crime, thanks to tips from the public.

Police say Gonzales is 5’08” in height and 144 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty central detectives.

Authorities are still working to identify a third suspect in the case.