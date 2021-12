Charleston Police are looking to identify three women who stole rings from a downtown business (Provided by CPD)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to identify three women who stole several rings from a King Street business.

The crime happened at Hampden, a shop that sells “high-end designer clothing and accessories” for women on November 26th.

Police said the stolen rings are valued at $8,725 in total.

If you know the women or have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact Officer Butillo by emailing butillod@charleston-sc.gov or call 843-720-3924.