CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing man who they consider an ‘endangered adult.’

Police said Spencer Dale Brown was reported missing by his mother on Saturday evening.

Brown is known to frequent the Camp Road area of James Island.

He has blue hair and may be driving a black Toyota Tacoma (SC license plate HRW253).

If you see her or know where he may be, you are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Central Detective via NCIC operations at 843-720-2422.