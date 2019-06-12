Police seek info in armed robbery at Lowcountry Burger King

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday night at a Burger King.

According to the police, the incident happened around 10 p.m. at the Ribaut Road restaurant.

A suspect, described only as a black male wearing all black, brandished a gun to an employee locking the door of the lobby.

The suspect pushed his way into the restaurant and forced all employees into the back office, police say. Money was taken from the safe in that office and the manager was forced to empty the front registers.

Beaufort Police say officers were told the suspect was seen running from Burger King towards Mossy Oak Apartments.

Officers and a K9 unit were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

The department says surveillance footage has been obtained and is under review.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Beaufort Police Investigator Waddell at 843-322-7974.

Calls can be made to their tip line anonymously at 843-322-7938.