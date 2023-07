CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual who may be connected to an assault in downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, the assault happened in the King Street area during the early morning hours on Sunday, July 2.

No other details were provided.

Provided by Charleston Police Department

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 843-720-2488.