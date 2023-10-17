CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in connection with a property crimes investigation on James Island.

According to CPD, officers responded to the area off Dexter Lane on Thursday in reference to multiple property crimes that happened in the area.

Authorities said the individual pictured below was identified as a person of interest during the investigation:

Provided

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the on-duty

CPD Central Detective at (843) 720-2422.