Police seeking public help in finding missing man last seen Jan. 22

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for public help in locating a missing Charleston man last seen in late January.

Arthur Clarence Middleton was reported missing on Sunday, and last spoke and saw his family members on January 22, according to CPD.

Police say that Middleton does not have access to a vehicle and has limited financial means. In addition, authorities are concerned for his well-being and whereabouts due to his age and recent winter weather in the area.

Middleton’s age is unknown and his last known location was in the area of King and Huger Streets in Downtown Charleston.

Anyone with relevant information concerning Middleton’s whereabouts are asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200 and ask to with a CPD Central Detective.