Police: Some roads close in downtown Charleston because of flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department said some downtown roads are closed Tuesday morning because of flooding.

The National Weather Service warned about high tides resulting in coastal flooding Tuesday.

“Tide levels in the Charleston Harbor have passed 7.5 ft MLLW,” said the National Weather Service in Charleston. “This is the level at which moderate flooding begins along the Charleston and Colleton County coasts. Roads in Downtown Charleston should be seeing water on them.”

Police later began announcing road closures on the peninsula associated with the tidal flooding.

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue – all lanes closed

Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street – all lanes closed

