Flooding at the Market in downtown Charleston during Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Numerous law enforcement agencies are calling for people to avoid travel Friday morning due to deteriorating conditions.

Hurricane Ian is taking aim at the South Carolina coast bringing with it strong, gusty winds and coastal flooding.

“We are seeing standing water along multiple roads along with debris,” the Isle of Palms Police Department said. “Please use caution if you must be on the roads.”

The Charleston Police Department is also asking people to limit travel Friday morning. “We urge only essential travel,” they said amid numerous road closures in the downtown area because of flooding.

Trees have been reported down on roadways in both Charleston County and Dorchester County amid high winds from the storm.

A Flash Flood Warning is active for the Charleston metro through noon Friday. Remember, six inches of water can stall your vehicle.