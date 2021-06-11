Police: Vandalism at Bishop England High School and Rep. Nancy Mace’s home may be connected

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities believe vandalism that occurred at Bishop England High School in February and Rep. Nancy Mace’s home last month may be connected to the same individual.

The first incident happened at the Daniel Island school on February 23rd. Officials with the Charleston Police Department say an unknown person sprayed graffiti around the school, including an anarchy symbol, and hammer and sickle insignia.

A review of surveillance video showed an individual wearing a black sweatshirt and dark pants moving around the school, tagging various spots.

More vandalism that happened in locations across Daniel Island on May 31st, specifically Congresswoman Nancy Mace’s home, included the same symbols.

“Analysts have determined that there are similarities noted between both vandalisms and that the same individual is responsible for both,” the Charleston Police Department said in a news release Friday.

Anyone with information about either case is encouraged to contact the Charleston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.