MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – If you receive a phone call from a “Sergeant P. Carter” with the Mount Pleasant Police Department – it may be a scam.

The department warned residents on Tuesday some someone has been calling citizens claiming to be Sgt. P Carter with the department wanting to speak about a legal matter.

“These calls are a scam,” police said. “With all suspicious calls, never give your personal information out.”

Authorities said that if you receive one of these calls, you should contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department so they can further investigate the incident.