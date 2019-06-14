Police warn citizens of scam disguised as “Amazon Fraud Department”

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning citizens of a scam.

Authorities stated that the victims were contacted via email by the “Amazon Fraud Department”. The email explained that Amazon detected that the citizen may have been hacked for a $1,000 purchase.

Officials stated that the email asked the citizen if they wanted them to check their computer for any other threats.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department Facebook post, the victims also received telephone calls from 804-578-5487 and 804-991-0143.

The citizen allowed this access and had to spend the afternoon scrubbing their computer of personal information and changing passwords, officials added.

Police are advising citizens to be aware of this scam. Do not click on links from emails, never confirm personal information and do not click on attachments you are not expecting.