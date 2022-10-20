SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area.

According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for Amphetamines and Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and can be lethal even in small doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department says it is “possible” the laced marijuana was a factor in the overdoses.

“We are asking the community to stay safe and to be careful,” an SPD Facebook post reads.