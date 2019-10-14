Police: woman charged in North Charleston stabbing, one hospitalized

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to a stabbing on Saturday, October 12.

Police say Takisha Oshay Chandler is being charged for attempted murder after she stabbed a man in a fight.

When officers arrived on scene, they noticed a man lying on his stomach in the center of the floor with a brown kitchen knife lodged in the center of his back.

Officers cleared the house searching for a suspect, but couldn’t locate one.

The victim said the fight started after he told Chandler to leave his residence.

This led to the fight and her, ultimately, stabbing him in the back and then fleeing the scene.

Chandler would later be found a short distance away and said that she stabbed him in order to protect herself.

The victim was transported to MUSC and is listed in critical condition.