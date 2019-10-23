Police: Woman possibly wearing wig involved in fraud case

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman regarding forgery.

Goose Creek Police say the suspect, who appears to be a middle-aged white female, was seen possible wearing a blonde wig and driving a black Nissan sedan the evening of October 18th.

If this person looks familiar to you, or you have any information about the case, you are asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.