CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives are looking to identify three people in a motor vehicle theft investigation, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The thefts happened at the Elan Midtown Apartments along Meeting Street on the night of January 16.

Authorities are calling on the community to provide any details about the individuals who they believe are connected to the case.

If you recognize them, you are asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.