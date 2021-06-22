POLL: Where do you go to satisfy your sweet tooth?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We want to know what you think! Each week, News 2 digital reporter Kristina Lobo will ask for your top pick in a variety of topics – ranging from staycation destinations to the best place to grab a local brew.
Vote for your favorite and she’ll visit that destination to explain what makes it so special to the Lowcountry.
This weeks ‘Up 2 You’ topic – What’s the best place to satisfy your sweet tooth? Take a moment to vote in the weekly poll, and tell us why you made the pick.
