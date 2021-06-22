POLL: Where do you go to satisfy your sweet tooth?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY VERONIQUE DUPONT Cupcakes on display at the Magnolia Bakery February 19, 2010 at Rockefeller Center in New York. The cupcake, a small, round cake that fits in the cup of a hand, has replaced bed-and-breakfasts and restaurants as the eldorado for entrepreneurs, with some of the boldest eyeing conquests abroad. A traditional dessert in America, the cupcake is nothing new, but in recent years it has morphed into a must-have gourmet treat, popularized in part when a heroine on the trend-setting television series “Sex and the City” ate one in a 2000 episode. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We want to know what you think! Each week, News 2 digital reporter Kristina Lobo will ask for your top pick in a variety of topics – ranging from staycation destinations to the best place to grab a local brew.

Vote for your favorite and she’ll visit that destination to explain what makes it so special to the Lowcountry.

This weeks ‘Up 2 You’ topic – What’s the best place to satisfy your sweet tooth? Take a moment to vote in the weekly poll, and tell us why you made the pick.

RECENT POLLS

Up 2 You: What makes Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. stand out in the Lowcountry

Up 2 You: What makes the S.C. Aquarium a popular place for a staycation

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!