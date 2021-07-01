Pool safety tips for parents

Neon swimsuits are the most visible underwater, according to a consulting and education firm focusing on aquatic safety. (Getty Images)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Fire & Rescue is reminding parents to stay vigilant around the water this summer. The department released several tips to ensure kids stay safe while swimming.

Parents should make sure that safety fences are installed around pools and are properly locked. The fences “should be at least four feet tall with self-closing and self-latching gates.”

Kids should learn how to swim as early as possible, with a focus on these five water survival skills:

Step or jump into water over their head and return to the surface.

Float or tread water for one minute.

Turn around in a full circle and find an exit.

Swim 25 yards to exit the water.

Exit the water (without using a ladder).

When kids are swimming, at least one adult should be focused on watching the kids, without distraction. Summerville Fire & Rescue recommends designating a ‘water watcher’ when multiple adults are around. Each person can serve as the ‘water watcher’ for a designated amount of time, rotating shifts through each adult.

Kiddie pools should be emptied after each use.

Finally, parents should know what to do in the event of an emergency. Learning CPR and water rescue could be critical.