NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in North Charleston are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area on Thursday afternoon.

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said several intersections throughout the city have flashing lights due to poor weather conditions and likely due to some power outages thanks to gusty wind.

Some of the intersections being impacted by the flashing lights include Ashley Phosphate Road at Dorchester Road, Dorchester Road at Patron Place, and Spruill Avenue at Reynolds Avenue.

“Please use caution if you are on the roads,” the agency said.

Several roads across the Charleston area have seen flooding associated with high tide and heavy rain.