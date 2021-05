NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank and Charleston County Public Library will host a pop-up produce giveaway on Wednesday, May 5th.

The event will be a no-cost, drive-thru produce giveaway for the community at the Dorchester Road Library located at 6325 Dorchester Rd. in North Charleston.

The giveaway will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m.

For more information, head to the Charleston County Public Library website.