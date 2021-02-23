Popular downtown restaurant to close after 10 years on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular restaurant in downtown Charleston will close its doors after 10 years of service next month.

The Macintosh, which is located on King Street, will remain open through the first week of March, with the last service happening for brunch on Sunday, March 7th.

“After a tough year, we have made the difficult decision to close The Macintosh,” said Steve Palmer with Indigo Road. “Jeremiah and I are sad to say goodbye and want to thank the many employees who have helped to make The Macintosh the special place that it is. We are ensuring that all employees will be paid for thirty days and offered jobs elsewhere within the company.”

The restaurant has been featured on several lists from The James Beard Foundation, Bon Appetite, Food & Wine, and Fodor’s and Esquire.

“While we are disheartened to say goodbye, we are beyond thankful for the years of support from our peers, guests, suppliers, purveyors and more,” said Palmer. “This has been a memorable journey for all of us.”

The Indigo Road team says they plan to ‘fine-tune’ a new concept for the space over the next few months.