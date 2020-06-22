Coconut Joe’s owner announces retirement; new owner “committed to keeping the concept alive”

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Isle of Palms beach grill is changing ownership after more than 23 years of serving customers.

In a heartfelt message posted to the business’s Facebook page, the owner of Coconut Joe’s said he is looking forward to full-on retirement after serving the beach town for more than two decades.

“Many relationships began in our restaurant. People who worked together are now married couples. We have seen the birth of 55 children by our staff over the years. Lifelong friendships started and have grown amongst our staff. It has been an extremely rewarding career,” said owner Joe Petro. “The loss of relationships is the hardest part of selling this business.”

Petro said the new buyer is committed to keeping the Coconut Joe’s concept alive.

No stranger to the Lowcountry, the buyer is the owner of the Charleston Sports Pubs in the Charleston area and Clemson. “It is his commitment to improve upon the Coconut Joe Beach Grill concept but not change the family friendly environment,” said Petro.

The buyer is also expected to retain the management team and the staff as he takes the restaurant into the future.

Coconut Joe’s will be open on Monday 6/22 until 4pm. There will be a private “COVID style” event for the staff that evening and will be open again on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. – which will be the last day of operation as the Petro Family Coconut Joe’s.

Coconut Joe’s will be closed on Wednesday to prepare for the transition. It will reopen on Thursday under the new ownership.

“I appreciate your loyalty and patronage over the years, and hope you will continue to be loyal to Coconut Joe’s into the future,” said Petro.