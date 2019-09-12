Popular King St. restaurant gets “C” from DHEC

Department of Health and Environmental Control inspectors dropped Juanita Greenberg’s to a “C” health grade after a routine inspection on September 10.

According to the report, the restaurant graded out at a 76 percent because of several priority violations.

The DHEC inspector docked the facility for an employee entering the kithen and putting on gloves to work with food without first washing their hands. That was a consecutive violation.

The inspector also wrote them up for an employee touching ready-to-eat food with his bare hands.

Another violation cited for beef cooling in a hand sink, house and fruit flies throughout the facility, and a dead cockroach in the dry storage area.

DHEC inspectors will return for a follow-up inspection within 10 days.

To see the rest of the violations at Juanita Greenberg’s and search the restaurant grade database, click here.