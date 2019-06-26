Popular Lowcountry Pianist Richard White shares his love for jazz

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Richard White started playing the piano at seven years old. The summer before highschool, his dad introduced him to an introduction to jazz program.

“From that period on throughout highschool, I just was obsessed with jazz music,” White said. “Listened to it all the time. Had a great opportunity to play in bands in highschool.”

White is known in the Holy City as one of the most dynamic pianists and composers.

“I was just lucky to grow up where I grew up and be exposed to what I was exposed— at the time I was exposed to it,” said White.

This month The Richard White Trio performed in the Gibbes Museum of Art 2019 Art of Jazz Series with music completely written by White. This allows him as an artist to play with his work.

“Especially the fact that I wrote original pieces, you know,” White said. “So it’s a little more personal in a sense. It was, I love performing. So that aspect of it, that part of it is real fun.”

White said it’s a different level of intensity with an audience.

“You know the idea of people listening intently you know, is exciting because that makes me care even that much more about what I’m presenting, you know, people are actually listening,” said White.

He said music gives him an outlet of expression.

“For me it was just picking something that I know I can constantly grow and explore and challenge myself and learn,” said White.

And that’s what drives his passion for jazz today.