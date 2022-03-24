MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A popular restaurant near Shem Creek has a new owner.

Perry Real Estate Holdings LLC purchased The Shelter Kitchen and Bar property (202 Coleman Blvd.) for $3.2 million. The company said it plans to keep the restaurant concept as well as the current staff.

Perry Real Estate also owns Charleston Sports Pub which has five locations in the Charleston area, one location in Clemson, and one location in Greenville.

Shelter Kitchen and Bar opened in 2012 and will celebrate its tenth anniversary this summer.