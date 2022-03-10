CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Ports Authority is reporting another record-breaking month for containers handled at the Port of Charleston.

In February, SC Ports handled 230,420 twenty-foot equivalent container units at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. That is up 26% from last year.

Statewide, SC Ports handled 119,582 loaded imports in February, which is up 46% from last year.

February marked the 12th consecutive month that SC Ports has reported record container numbers.

With record throughput volumes, we continue to experience a high number of import containers awaiting delivery on our terminals,” Jim Newsome, South Carolina Ports CEO said. “We remain focused on creative solutions and executing our vital infrastructure projects, including the completion of the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project this fall, initiating construction on the rail-served Navy Base Intermodal Facility and inner-harbor barge project, and advancing towards a quick completion of the Inland Port Greer expansion project.”

Still, SC Ports is experiencing an imbalance of import and export, with the volume of loaded imports more than double that of loaded exports. SC Ports handled 119,582 loaded imports and 54,755 loaded exports.

“Together, with our teammates, broader maritime community and motor carriers, we continue to work through this unprecedented time of supply chain challenges,” Newsome said. “The strength of our port continues to be in our highly skilled workforce and how we adapt collectively to keep freight moving for our customers.”