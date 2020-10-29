Port officials discuss accomplishments and future plans for Port of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina port officials say 2020 was a transformative year as they discussed the accomplishments and challenges of the port this year.

During the annual State of the Port address Wednesday, officials said one of their biggest accomplishments was completing the final harbor deepening contract.

The contract will make the Charleston Harbor the deepest on the East coast. Governor Henry McMaster called our ports a tremendous asset.

“The future is bright and unlimited. Our ports are the heartbeat of business in South Carolina, and South Carolina’s business is business and we are always open. But, the best is yet to come,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

Port officials say the port has directly created nearly 10,00 jobs across the state.