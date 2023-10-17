CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A high school senior is making history as Porter-Gaud’s first-ever African American homecoming queen in the school’s 155-year history.

Amber Wilsondebriano, 17, is currently a senior at Porter-Gaud High School and has been a student there for all 12 years. She takes multiple AP classes and has a 4.66 GPA.

Wilsondebriano is also the co-president of the Chinese Club and has earned the seal of biliteracy twice. She’s also the co-creator of the school’s first art club and co-founder of the Porter-Gaud Black Excellence Society.

But perhaps the most important achievement on her already lengthy resume is that she’s loved and respected by her peers. And besides being smart, she is a good friend, and that’s why her classmates voted to make her the homecoming queen.

“On Homecoming night, I took so many pictures with young Black children, and I want them to look at me and believe that this is something that is attainable for them,” she said. “It feels like finally I can give them some sort of dream, and help them, even if I get to just stand here and wear a crown, it means so much more than just being the queen. My win is not just for me … it’s for all of the younger kids.”

Wilsondebriano said she has been accepted to and will be attending the Savannah College of Arts and Design in the fall, where she plans to study painting.

She hopes to one day own her own business and illustrate children’s books.