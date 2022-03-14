CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Josiah Jordan James blew onto the college radar as a sophomore with the Cyclones.

“He was on a trajectory that was going to make him special,” said Porter Gaud Head Basketball Coach John Pearson.

A special talent evidenced by becoming a McDonald’s All-American and a Gatorade player of the year.

Another facet of his game, makes James special in the eyes of Coach Preston.

“For him the most fun part of the game is to watch everybody flourish and watch everybody else smile,” Preston said.

Josiah has begun to flourish as one of the best players on one of the best teams in the country.

James is now a big deal with big orange.

“I’m floating on cloud nine. The way he’s developing. The way he’s asserting himself. He’s making himself important. He’s leaving a mark on Tennessee,” said John.

James left his mark already at P-G.

Thanks in part to his guidance from JP.

“He’s somebody who I rely on, who I lean on. On the court things, off the court things. He’s somebody who’s been in my corner. Somebody who will be in my corner for the rest of my life,” said Tennessee guard and Porter Gaud alum Josiah-Jordan James.

The Vols guard is driven by winning.

As Josiah-Jordan and John stay in touch on a weekly basis.

Both are hoping James is helping steer Tennessee to some more history in March.