The roadway has reopened.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Ashley Phosphate Road will be temporarily closed beginning at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Officials say the closure will impact a stretch of road between Rivers Avenue and Northwoods Boulevard so that crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) can replace a line.

Police ask that drivers plan accordingly and find an alternative route.

There is no word on how long the work will take or when the roadway is expected to reopen.