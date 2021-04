ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Highway 15 South in St. George.

The highway is currently shut down near the town of Grover.

News 2 crews at the scene said there is one car flipped over on the side of the highway and another sideways closer to the woods.

Several emergency crews are on scene, including the St. George Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for updates.