JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover crash on River Road on Johns Island.

River Road between Main Road and Brownswood Road is closed following a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a crane truck.

Officials said the driver suffered minor injuries and the road surface was damaged in the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.