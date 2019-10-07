Portion of Savannah Hwy. closed after car crashes into home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Savannah Highway is closed after a car crashed into a home in West Ashley.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, the car crashed into a home near the intersection of Highway 17 and Campbell Road Monday afternoon.

The driver and a passenger were both transported to the Medical University of South Carolina with unknown injuries.

One northbound lane of Savannah Highway will be shut down for a few hours while the fire department works to remove the car and secure the building.

