SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Town officials are warning residents of the recent sighting of Portuguese Man o’ Wars on Sullivan’s Island beaches.

Public Safety officials recovered multiple of the dangerous marine creatures, but no stings have been reported, according to Town Administrator Andy Benke.

The Portuguese Man o’ War is a marine hydrozoan with long, venomous tentacles that are typically found in the Atlantic Ocean. Officials say while the creatures are not commonly found during the winter months, recent wind circulation may have pushed them toward Charleston area beaches from the warmer Gulf Stream waters.

The animal’s tentacles are highly venomous, delivering a painful sting to swimmers and occasionally people walking along the beach. Experts say that most people will feel immediate pain after being stung which can last up to 20 minutes, but the sting can also cause chest pain and difficulty breathing in more severe cases.

The sting usually leaves behind long, stringy red welts on the skin that can last for up to three days, according to experts.

After a sting, the tentacles leave long, stringy red welts on the skin. There is local pain, burning, swelling, and redness. The welts last from minutes to hours. A rash may come and go for up to 6 weeks.

If stung, it is recommended that you rinse immediately with salt water to wash away any microscopic stingers then use vinegar to stop the venom. In the event of a severe allergic reaction, you should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Sullivan’s Island officials noted that beachgoers should use caution in the ocean and on the beach in the coming weeks.