Post-Christmas gift returns

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – If you are looking to return a gift you received for Christmas experts say it is best to wait until after January 2nd.

Waiting will give you shorter lines and less wait time.

Make sure you make those returns by January 15th. After that, some stores may not accept returns or give you full credit.

Consumer Reports says to follow three rules.

Do not open the box. Keep the original packaging intact to avoid a restocking fee. Keep the receipt! Having your receipt will ensure you will receive a full refund. If you do not have the receipt it is possible you will only receive store credit. Bring your I.D. Some stores use computerized return systems that detect abuse. So you may be required to show your I.D.

The Better Business Burea says some stores have different return policies around the holidays than the rest of the year.

Every store has it’s own return and exchange policy.

Experts say to check the fine print before heading to the store.

If you plan to return gifts by mail watch out for hidden cost. Some retailers will give a return shipping label but charge you for the shipping.

Remember to confirm the money is back in your account after mailing anything back.

An estimated 1.9 million gifts will be returned by January 2nd. That is up 27% from last year.

Experts say Generation Z, those in their early 20s, will be making the most returns this holiday season.