Potential burglar shot at Mount Pleasant apartment complex on Tuesday, police say

Police respond to reported shooting at Watermark Apartments in Mount Pleasant on August 24.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a potential burglar was shot near a Mount Pleasant apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Central Square at Watermark Apartments, located off Bowman Road, just before 10:00 a.m. in response to a burglary where a man had been shot.

The individual was found outside of the apartment complex when police arrived.

“The officer applied pressure to the wound until EMS arrived,” officials said. “The subject was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there “appears to be no further threat to the community.”

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Neese at 843-884-4176 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.