Potential new school to be built in Awendaw

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 90,000 call Mt. Pleasant home, that is tens of thousands more people than a decade ago, and with everyone moving in, schools have to expand as well. The Charleston County School District is currently taking the next steps to build a new school in Awendaw that would also draw on kids who live in North Mt. Pleasant.

A potential change in school zoning is a concern for parents who are left unsure as to where their child will end up going to school. Megan Naylor said the changes leave her and her neighbors unsure, “With all of the changes lately that the CCSD has made, as a parent, you feel really nervous about it, of what kind of change. When is the other shoe going to drop? What exactly is going to happen? So you want to feel confident, when buying a new home, that down the road especially with your children, that you are going to know where they are going to end up going to school.”

While this may be a major change for some, the CCSD is starting the conversation early in an effort to involve the community in the process, says CCSD spokesperson Andy Pruitt, “We are making sure people know about this years in advance, we don’t want to spring this on anybody, and I think that the opportunity to provide feedback, to be aware of this process, is giving people an opportunity to do their research now, when it comes to their kids educational opportunities.”

The CCSD will continue to host meetings in hopes of having a first draft of a potential plan by the end of February.

