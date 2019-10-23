LIVE NOW /
Click here to watch our livestream of NEWS 2 at 6:00PM

POTHOLE PROBLEM: Did SCDOT crews pave over a mud flap in Berkeley County?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly paved road in Berkeley County already has a problem. But it’s not something you’d expect.

On Hoodtown Road in the Alvin Community, the road was only paved a few months ago but there’s a problem here … it’s a pothole, more interestingly, what’s inside that pothole. Apparently, the pavers covered up a truck mud flap.

Back in March, construction began on resurfacing Hoodtown Road. The work was finished in July.

The $1.4 million job was paid for by the Berkeley County 1% sales tax and was done by a SCDOT contractor.

Several people have been talking about the issue for the past week on social media.

James Law, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Transportation said it does not happen often, but occasionally a mistake like this can happen.

“You know, with the dump truck backing up to those pavers so close, it very easily could happen- they could drop in there,” he said. “Inspectors found it and we’ve known about it for a while. The contractor is going to go out and make repairs.”

“I guess anything could happen because they did a good job on the road, it looks like pretty good now because it was a bad road. So, one mud flap, if that’s all it was then come and fix that,” laughed Robert Bradley.

SCDOT says this road should be repaired on Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES