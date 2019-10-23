POTHOLE PROBLEM: Did SCDOT crews pave over a mud flap in Berkeley County?

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly paved road in Berkeley County already has a problem. But it’s not something you’d expect.

On Hoodtown Road in the Alvin Community, the road was only paved a few months ago but there’s a problem here … it’s a pothole, more interestingly, what’s inside that pothole. Apparently, the pavers covered up a truck mud flap.

Back in March, construction began on resurfacing Hoodtown Road. The work was finished in July.

The $1.4 million job was paid for by the Berkeley County 1% sales tax and was done by a SCDOT contractor.

Several people have been talking about the issue for the past week on social media.

James Law, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Transportation said it does not happen often, but occasionally a mistake like this can happen.

“You know, with the dump truck backing up to those pavers so close, it very easily could happen- they could drop in there,” he said. “Inspectors found it and we’ve known about it for a while. The contractor is going to go out and make repairs.”

“I guess anything could happen because they did a good job on the road, it looks like pretty good now because it was a bad road. So, one mud flap, if that’s all it was then come and fix that,” laughed Robert Bradley.

SCDOT says this road should be repaired on Friday.