CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A cat café in downtown Charleston was vandalized over the weekend.

Employees with Pounce Cat Café said someone who was walking down Meeting Street pounded on the business’s front window to scare the cats and then kicked the window, leaving it shattered.

It happened on Saturday just before 3:00 a.m.

“Thankfully all of the cats are safe and sound, no one was harmed, and there wasn’t any further damage,” the business said. “We are all very shaken, angry, and disheartened that someone would ever do something like this.”

Pounce Cat Café, which opened in 2016, allows people to relax with cats and kittens who are available for adoption from local shelters.

News 2 has reached out to the Charleston Police Department for more information. We are waiting to hear back.