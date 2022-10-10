WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a collision with caused damage to a utility pole along US 17/Savannah Highway on Monday afternoon.

A vehicle struck the pole outside of Bessinger’s Bar-B-Q around 3:00 p.m.

Crews are routing traffic around the crash. They have one lane open in both directions along Savannah Highway near White Oak. “Traffic is flowing slowly,” police said. “Expect continued delays.

A spokesman for Dominion Energy, Paul Fischer, said about 600 customers are impacted by an outage associated with the crash.

He said crews will be on site for the next couple of hours as they work to replace the pole and restore power.