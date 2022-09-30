CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast.

This page will be updated as additional outages are reported.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy is reporting that 3,299 customers are without power as of 4:50 a.m.

You can view the outage map here. To report an outage call 1-888-333-4465.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting that 35 customers are without power as of 4:50 a.m.

You can view the outage map here. To report an outage call 1-888-253-4232.

Edisto Electric Cooperative

Edisto Electric Cooperative is reporting that 53 customers are without power as of 4:50 a.m.

You can view the outage map here. To report an outage call 1-800-433-3292.

__

Be sure to download the News 2 app to receive weather alerts, breaking news, and watch News 2 live on your phone if you lose power during the storm. News 2 will also simulcast on the radio on 92.5 Kickin’ County, 99.3 the Box, 101.7 Chuck FM, Mix 95.9, Star 99.7, and Heaven 100.1 AM