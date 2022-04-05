UPDATE 8:33 p.m. – Dominion Energy is now reporting a little more than 12,000 customers are without power.

_____

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry on Tuesday afternoon as severe weather impacts the area.

Dominion Energy is reporting a little less than 9,000 customers are impacted by outages across the tri-county area. About 6,000 of those customers are in Charleston County.

About 3,300 Berkeley Electric customers are without power in Charleston and Berkeley counties.

This story is breaking and will be updated.