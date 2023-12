CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as the coastal storm moves through the area.

This page will be updated frequently

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy is reporting that 3,196 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 12:07 p.m.

Charleston County – 2,395

Colleton County – 801

You can view the outage map here. To report an outage call 1-888-333-4465