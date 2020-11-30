Power outages throughout Lowcountry due to high winds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry on Monday.

More than 1,000 outages were reported by Dominion Energy customers early Monday morning. Berkeley Electric customers are also reporting a loss in power.

According to Dominion Energy, high winds are causing the outages due to power lines being knocked down as storms move through.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said the possibility of downed trees and powerlines will continue throughout the day due to a weather system passing through the region Monday morning.

Officials say as they work to restore power, people are urged to stay away from downed power lines and report any outages.

See Dominion Energy outages here: https://account.sceg.com/outage/map

See Berkeley Electric outages here: https://outages.ecsc.org/outages/maps