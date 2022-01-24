Powerball ticket worth $50K sold at Harris Teeter on Folly Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you the lucky winner? Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in South Carolina.

State lottery officials said one ticket was sold at Harris Teeter on Folly Road. The ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball number in the regular Powerball drawing on Saturday, January 22.

Those numbers were: 8 – 14 – 33 – 36 – 67 and Powerball: 17

“The second $50,000 prize was won with Double Play, a new game add-on,” officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said.

That ticket was sold at a Speedway on Augusta Road in West Columbia.

“This ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in the Double Play® drawing on Saturday, January 22

Those numbers were: 2 – 10 – 30 – 45 – 47 and Powerball: 21