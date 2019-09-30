Practiced and Prepared FBI training session makes it way through Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The FBI made its way to the Holy City to help prepare some of their agents.

A select and specially trained unit of the FBI called HRT participated in a 60 hour training session under the Ravenel Bridge on Drum Island.

HRT is the group that’s charged with delivering the people and equipment needed to execute any operation under any circumstances.

The training allowed for agents to hone and test their skills during many manufactured scenarios such as: sliding down a rope from a helicopter and searching for hostages on the water.

FBI Public Affairs Officer Don Wood mentioned how great Charleston’s location was for the training.

“Charleston just provides us with a great opportunity in that it has various venues and areas that are unique.” Officer Don Wood, FBI

Wood also added how great it was for the agents to work along side both local and state partners during the training because they can’t just get that kind of experience anywhere.

Credit: FBI

The FBI did mention that although the scenarios presented in the training were manufactured, the experience that everyone involved was able to receive was great.

Training sessions like this can help the FBI prepare for any potential threats.